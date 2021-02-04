With demand high, questions aplenty, Iowa plans COVID-19 vaccine website

JOHNSTON, Iowa — With more than 1 in 5 Iowa adults now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, high demand outweighing a limited supply, and questions abounding, the state has started the process of creating a website and call center for information on vaccine distribution.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the undertaking Thursday, the same day the state issued a request for proposals from private vendors.
The website and call center would provide information about COVID-19 vaccine availability, determine a caller’s eligibility, and provide callers with information about where and how to set up an appointment to receive the vaccine.
The website also would give registered Iowans the ability to schedule vaccination appointments.
Reynolds said ideally the system would create a “one-stop shop” where Iowans could be matched with vaccine providers near them.
Proposals from potential vendors are due by the end of Friday.
“There’s still a lot to be done to make this possible, but the first step begins (Thursday),” Reynolds said Thursday during a news conference at Iowa PBS studios. “In the meantime, please be patient. I know it’s not easy. Vaccine production will increase and we’ll begin to receive more doses. But it’s still going to take some time.”
Meantime, the state also is partnering with the Area Agency on Aging to provide assistance for individuals 65 years and older, the cohort that this week became eligible to receive the vaccine. The agency will, according to Reynolds, answer senior Iowans’ questions, assist with scheduling vaccination appointments, and help coordinate transportation, if needed.
Many Iowans have had questions about the vaccination process as it has unfolded. State officials said anyone with questions about their vaccination should first contact their health care provider, through their website first, if possible.
“I’m also aware that many Iowans are frustrated by the scheduling process and struggling to make an appointment," Reynolds said. "I understand how disappointing it is when you’re finally eligible to get the vaccine and you can’t get through to schedule an appointment. But I’m asking Iowans to please keep in mind that while vaccine supply is limited, appointments will also be limited.”
More than 74,000 Iowans have received both doses of the COVID-19 and thus are considered vaccinated; another 140,000 have received the first dose.
Among U.S. states, Iowa’s percentage of its population that has been received at least one dose of the vaccine — 6.3% — is among the three lowest in the country, according to Washington Post and New York Times databases that use federal data.
Reynolds said part of the issue remains that Iowa is receiving fewer vaccine doses per population than other states.
“We’ll continue to improve the processes to make sure that we’re getting vaccines administered in a timely manner,” Reynolds said.