Yang hoops it up with Scholten at campaign event

So instead they teamed up for a game of 3-on-3 at the Ames Community Center. Yang made his fair share of baskets, but their team ultimately lost a close game, 24-20.

Yang is hoping the bus tour helps continue to raise his profile in Iowa in these final weeks leading to the February 3 caucuses.

“Right now our focus is getting to the voters here in Iowa and getting to meet them face-to-face,” Yang said.

Yang has been in the second tier of polling on the race in Iowa, well behind the pack of front-runners, but has done well enough to qualify for the national debates. He will be one of just seven candidates on the debate stage later this month in Los Angeles.

Yang said he hopes to convince undecided Iowa caucus participants that he represents the field’s best chance to appeal to a wide range of voters in the 2020 general election.