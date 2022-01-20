Year into Biden presidency, Hinson sees Iowans worse off

It was one of the priorities Hinson, a member of both the Appropriations and Budget committees, said she pushed for when the infrastructure package was being put together.

But she said she voted against the bipartisan infrastructure package because the funding wasn’t targeted and was tied to trillions of spending she couldn’t support. After it passed, Hinson said she continued to fight for her priorities.

“If there's federal money on the table, do you think I'm going to sit back and let that go to states like California? New York? Hell, no, I'm going to make sure as much of it comes back to Iowa as possible,” she said.

Hinson also said she is going to continue to put names and faces on the challenges Iowans face as a result of Biden administration policies.

Inflation is more than a number to Iowa’s elderly on fixed incomes “worried about paying their energy bills, the mom who's putting less in their grocery cart because they're concerned about putting gas in the tank and the small business trying to get people to come to work so they can keep their lights on,” Hinson said.

For Democrats, “the solution to everything right now is just spending more money,” she said. “We need to make sure we're holding them accountable … and focus on the solutions that will actually help our working families.”

