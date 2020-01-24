Group's video shows suffering at Iowa lawmaker's pig farm

Ken Rozenboom, who farms near Oskaloosa, said in a statement that he and his brother were surprised and disappointed to learn of the allegations.

"The pictures indicate careless animal husbandry practices that violate acceptable animal care protocols, the very protocols that our family has carefully followed during a lifetime of animal care," he said. "What we saw in the pictures is not OK, and we took immediate steps to learn why this had occurred."

Rozenboom said the barns were managed by another family under a lease in April so his family had no role in the management of the pigs at the time of the investigation.

He said the pigs were sick then with a respiratory illness that caused unpleasant symptoms and even death. He said it was clear proper care protocols were not being followed and while the pictures show poor housekeeping he denied there's any evidence of cruelty, neglect or abuse. He also denied overcrowding.

Rozenboom said his family began to take over management of the barns before they knew about the investigation, in part because of their own concerns.