Hinson: Voter access bill H.R. 1 is 'federal takeover' and 'not the right solution'

MARION -- Saying it should be "easier to vote legally and harder to cheat," U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson voted against a campaign finance and voter access bill that passed the House of Representatives, but declined to weigh in on an Iowa bill restricting early voting currently sitting on the governor's desk.

H.R. 1 would promote registering to vote online, automatically register eligible voters, allow for same-day voter registration and voting by mail, and a host of other measures Hinson said Friday would "federalize elections."

"I think we should be improving the faith in our electoral process, but this would overrule states' constitutional authority," the Republican representing the First District said during a call with reporters.

The bill would also ban lawmakers from sitting on corporate boards, stop lawmakers from using taxpayer money to reach settlements in employment discrimination cases stemming from their own actions and call for a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United, a 2010 Supreme Court decision that allowed unlimited corporate spending on elections.