Illinois allows summer school openings, opens testing to everyone

Students, staff and visitors must wear face coverings, and schools must make disposable face coverings available to students who are over the age of 2 and medically able to wear such a covering.

The Illinois State Board of Education said in a guidance document it “would like to make clear that while Phase Three allows for the resumption of face-to-face instruction, this is not the same as a return to pre-pandemic operations.”

“Extensive social-distancing measures, enhanced sanitation measures and other accommodations will be necessary to ensure the safety of students, staff and their families,” according to the 29-page guidance document.

The announcement comes as the state reported another 929 cases of the virus and 116 deaths, pushing the number of confirmed cases in Illinois to 124,759 cases, including 5,736 deaths. The recovery rate for those 42 days removed from a positive test is 92%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.