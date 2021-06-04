Illinois fully reopening June 11

“Before people uncork the Champagne and have beers all around, a note of caution: COVID’s still here, still with us, and why we are able to do what we’re doing, no doubt, is as a result of the vaccinations,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot had planned to allow bars, restaurants, hotels and sports stadiums to open to full capacity on July 4. Now she says the city is ready to join the rest of the state in lifting all capacity restrictions on June 11. However, officials say face masks will still be required in schools, in health care settings, on public transit and in some businesses.

“The numbers are looking great. Better than they’ve been, I think, through the entirety of the pandemic,” the mayor said, pointing to the 135 cases-a-day in Chicago and to the city’s 2% test positivity rate. “We’ve done great work as a city.”

About 41% of the city’s residents are fully vaccinated, state records show. Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said her goal was 70% of the city’s adult population getting a first dose by July 4, a target she acknowledged was ambitious with the current rate at 63%.

