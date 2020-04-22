Illinois reports largest daily increases in COVID-19 cases, tests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois health officials reported the state’s largest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases and test results Wednesday as Gov. JB Pritzker announced two new drive-thru testing facilities.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,049 new cases Wednesday and 98 additional deaths. Those new cases coincided with 9,349 test results reported — the largest single-day output by nearly 2,000. Pritzker has said previously, however, that the number of tests reported daily fluctuates as private labs, state labs and hospitals all report on different schedules.

“That's the largest number yet, so that's why you see a larger positive testing result,” he said at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.

Officials have set a goal of 10,000 tests a day, which they say will give them the most accurate picture of COVID-19’s spread in Illinois.

“Testing will help us know just how widespread the virus is and what communities are being impacted most and where we need to target our responses,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Wednesday at the briefing. “We already know some of this information through the testing that we have been able to do, but more is yet needed.”