Illinois Republican leaders react as lame duck session nears end

Durkin said that although Madigan’s next term is uncertain, he accused the speaker of exercising his power to steer legislation before the end of the lame duck session.

“What we’re experiencing in the house is that Democrats are willing to do anything because Madigan is willing to do anything for them,” Durkin said. “And if that means remaining in power or hand-picking his successor, that’s more important to him than the fiscal and ethical integrity of the state.”

Durkin said a Black Caucus-backed bill affecting the state’s procurement code was an example of Democratic leadership passing items through without sufficient input. He said the bill, which creates additional diversity requirements for state contracts, has broad implications on the cost of governance, but Democrats bypassed a Republican request for research on the fiscal impacts.

Durkin also criticized the Democrats’ rush to pass the bill language before new lawmakers are seated and when several current lawmakers will no longer be answerable to voters.

“These bills have been around in some format for a while, but the fact is that they were all amended in the past 24 hours without any input from Republicans, our staff, or anybody who’s going to be affected by them,” Durkin said