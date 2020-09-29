Illinois State Senate committee focuses on drug penalty reform, elderly parole

Robinson cited a Justice Policy Institute study of 200 elderly prisoners in Maryland who were jailed as juveniles and released as result of a ruling by the Maryland Supreme Court. The median age of the individuals was 64 and they had served 34 years on average. Over a 6-year period upon release, the group had a 3% recidivism rate. That was far lower than the national average of 43% of those released from prison being incarcerated again, according to a 2011 Pew research study.

“A lot of guys that we are talking about that could potentially be parolees are people that are near and dear to me like friends. These are individuals that helped shape and mold the man that I became today,” Robinson said. “I know a lot of elderly guys [in prison] I still keep in communication with about these guys, they are like extremely positive individuals, but they just need a second chance.”

The hearing was the fifth prompted by Black Caucus’ push to promote its agenda, which is based on four pillars: Criminal justice reform, violence and police accountability; education and workforce development; economic access, equity and opportunity; and health care and human services.

The caucus plans to advance legislation to address each pillar during the upcoming veto session, which is scheduled for Nov. 17-19 and Dec. 1-3.

