Illinois Supreme Court allows circuits to design local reopening plans

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ 24 chief judges can decide when to reopen courthouses across the state to in-person proceedings, the state Supreme Court ordered Wednesday.

Each circuit is encouraged to continue holding remote hearings as frequently as possible, an extension of the highest court’s previous guidance. But beginning June 1, and in consultation with local health departments, courthouses may hold jury trials, lawsuit arguments and other actions in a courtroom.

The Supreme Court’s plan is independent of Gov. JB Pritzker’s regional Restore Illinois plan and gives reopening authority to the head of Illinois’ 24 judicial circuits. Schedules in each district should be flexible, according to the order and guidance from chief justices, because “local conditions may change.”

“The court realizes that the health crisis is not over, but we must advance justice in a safe and organized manner,” Chief Justice Anne Burke said in a statement.

Restrictions implemented to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and “significant levels of backlogged cases” present an obstacle for “most courts for the foreseeable future,” the Supreme Court wrote in its guidance.