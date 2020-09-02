American Lung Association announces anti-vaping push

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The American Lung Association on Wednesday announced a “comprehensive” plan to tackle electronic tobacco use by the nation’s high schoolers.

Education, community advocacy and research are the main pillars of the association’s strategy and are methods used by tobacco opponents to curb traditional cigarette use among the age group.

“As the school year resumes, more students may experience social pressure to vape, while others may begin to vape in response to stress, including stress related to COVID-19,” Kristina Hamilton, the American Lung Association’s advocacy director, said in a written statement. “We’re already facing what the surgeon general refers to as a ‘youth vaping epidemic.’”

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey found half of youth in the U.S. used an e-cigarette, vape pen or hookah in 2019. That trend of increasing electronic tobacco use is on par with Illinois high school student usage.

Approximately 8,000 students begin using a vape pen every day, the CDC found, resulting in more than one in four high schoolers and one in 10 middle schoolers vaping at least once per month.