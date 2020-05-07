Another 74,000 file first-time unemployment claims in Illinois

All of Illinois is currently in the second, or “flattening,” phase. The earliest a region can enter stage three is May 29, and it would have to have a test positivity rate of below 20 percent for 14 days, as well as 28 days without an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hospitals in the region would also need a 14-percent surge capacity.

To reach the final phase in which large events are allowed and all sectors of the economy are open, there will need to be a widely available vaccine, treatment, or no new cases of the virus.

House Republicans on Wednesday called for a legislative session to debate the merits of a more localized reopening strategy, claiming Pritzker’s plan will kill Illinois small businesses, particularly in the hospitality industry.

“Our state cannot survive this way, businesses, the employers cannot survive this,” House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said in a videoconference.

Democratic leaders have not yet indicated they have plans to call a legislative session to address reopening. House Speaker Michael Madigan said in a statement Wednesday that the health of lawmakers, staff and the public will be paramount when deciding when to return for session.