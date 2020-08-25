Application period opens for Illinois’ COVID-19 mortgage assistance program

Grants cover the homeowner’s past due balance and regular mortgage payments through the end of 2020 or until funding is exhausted, whichever comes first.

Applications opened Aug. 24 and can be found at ema.ihda.org. They will be accepted through Sept. 4, but the application window may close early due to anticipated high volume, according to a news release.

The program is designed to “provide critical support for our homeowners, giving them the time they need to regain their financial footing,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release.

“At a time when the connection between housing and health is clearer than ever, it is critically important that we keep families stably housed for individual well-being, public health and the recovery of our state’s economy,” he said. “My administration remains committed to doing everything we can to provide much-needed support for Illinois residents who have been hit hardest by the pandemic…”

The funds for the program came from the federal CARES Act — or, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security. Illinois received $3.5 billion in total. The General Assembly, when its members were in an abridged session in May, allocated $396 million of that for the House Development Authority to assist homeowners and renters.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.