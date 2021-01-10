Black Caucus unveils K-12 education reform bill

The bill prohibits the assessment from being used to prevent a child from enrolling in kindergarten or as the sole measure to determine whether a student should be promoted to the next grade level.

Cynthia Riseman Lund, legislative director of the Illinois Federation of Teachers, said her organization opposed the kindergarten assessment proposal because IFT members who work with pre-kindergarteners have raised concerns that the assessment places a burden on classroom teachers and leads to lost instructional time for students.

Lightford said she supports keeping the assessment in the bill because identifying intervention strategies for students as early as possible would help those students better prepare for kindergarten and beyond.

“I think if we take a look as early as pre-school and what those kids’ needs are, then their future teachers won’t be held accountable for when they arrive to them and are not quite prepared,” she said.

Another provision of the bill would allow students who receive intervention services before they turn 3 years old to continue to access those services until the beginning of the school year after their third birthday.