Community health centers ask state for emergency funding

“It would be unthinkable for a community health center to be forced to close due to a lack of adequate resources,” the representatives wrote. “... While we understand that Illinois will have to make tough choices in the days, weeks, and months ahead, adequate funding provided directly to our community health centers now will ensure we are ready to overcome these challenges."

There is no funding amount cited in the letter, but it specifies it “should be adequate for sustaining the provision of core health services in addition to responding to the coronavirus pandemic, and they must be flexible enough to meet the varying needs of our health centers serving Illinois’ unique and diverse communities under conditions which are rapidly evolving.”

Community health centers are present in each of the state’s congressional districts and nearly all state legislative districts, which Powell said attributes to the bipartisan congressional support for funding.

In his daily novel coronavirus briefing Monday, Pritzker was asked what state resources are available to the facilities, which typically treat 1.4 million patients and create 18,500 jobs.