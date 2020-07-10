Comptroller criticized for handling of late bill payments

As of Friday, the state had a backlog of past-due bills totaling just over $5 billion. Under state law, if those bills are not paid on time, the state is charged a late payment penalty of 1% a month, or 12% a year.

During an interview with WTTW-TV in Chicago in June, Mendoza was asked how she was keeping up with payments for COVID-19-related expenses while the state was suffering from a massive revenue shortfall. She explained her rationale for delaying late payment interest penalties.

“I don’t pay interest on interest. That’s going to go to the back of the line,” she said. “I need to make sure that I’m either paying front-line providers or I’m paying down bills that are accruing late-payment penalties at 12 percent. That’s the best use of taxpayer money.”

But Greta said Mendoza’s reluctance to make those interest payments was having a ripple effect that extended far beyond the financial lenders who take part in the Vendor Payment Program.

Under the program, he said, companies like his act much like commercial banks. They borrow money from their investors at a certain rate, something less than the 12% the state pays. They then pay the vendors 90% of what they’re owed and wait for the state to eventually pay off the bill with interest.