Ex-sheriff wins Illinois GOP Senate primary and will face Durbin. King will run against Bustos

CHICAGO — A former Chicago-area sheriff emerged from a crowded Republican field Tuesday in the Illinois primary, advancing to mount a long-shot challenge against Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.

Mark Curran said he ran because he believes the political climate has changed and Durbin is vulnerable.

"He has neglected Illinois and nobody has been able to land a punch," Curran said. "But having been a career prosecutor and the longest-serving sheriff in Lake County, I know how to throw a punch. I'm credible."

Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, was first elected in 1996 and has handily won each election since then.

Curran, who led in endorsements, was previously a Democrat but switched parties in 2008.

Two other candidates had also switched parties. Perennial candidate Robert Marshall, a Burr Ridge doctor, previously ran as a Democrat, including for governor.

Peggy Hubbard of Belleville, a former police officer, said she became a Republican after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., in part because of how former President Barack Obama handled that incident.