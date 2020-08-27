Exelon to close 2 Illinois nuclear power plants in 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BYRON, Ill. — Two nuclear plants in northern Illinois will shut down next year, resulting in the loss of up to 1,400 jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue, the power company said Thursday.

Exelon, the power company that owns Byron Generating Station and the Dresden Generating Station, announced in a statement Thursday that it will close both plants next fall. The Byron station is schedule for closure in September 2021 and the Dresden plant in Morris in November 2021.

Those moves will not impact the Quad-Cities Generating Station in Cordova, company officials said Thursday. The company made a similar announcement about the Cordova plant in June 2016 but kept operations going in the Quad-Cities months later after legislative action in Illinois.

"Although we know in our heads that shutting down the uneconomic Illinois plants is necessary to preserve even more jobs elsewhere, our hearts ache today for the thousands of talented women and men that have served Illinois families for more than a generation and will lose their jobs because of poorly conceived energy policies," Christopher Crane, president and CEO of Exelon, said in a news release.