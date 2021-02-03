Former GOP state Senator, Conservative Party candidate for governor indicted

That included $60,000 spent on a 2017 Ford Expedition and a 2018 Ford F-250 pickup truck, and he later used campaign funds to pay for fuel and insurance for the vehicles.

The indictment also details an alleged scheme in which McCann purchased two recreational vehicles, later establishing an account with an RV rental business in Ohio through which McCann rented the vehicles to himself, paid for by campaign funds. That also led to a tax evasion charge.

“McCann caused a total of approximately $62,666 in campaign funds be used to pay the rental cost of the vehicles. The rental business retained approximately $9,838 for commission and paid McCann, as the owner, approximately $52,827 by direct deposit to McCann’s personal checking account. McCann reimbursed the campaign accounts $18,000, resulting in more than $77,000 in campaign funds used to buy and rent from himself,” according to the news release from the U.S. Attorney.

McCann also allegedly cut himself a $20,000 cashier’s check from the campaign account in 2016 to pay off a 2011 loan. From May 2015 to August 2020, McCann allegedly spent approximately $64,750 in campaign funds on two separate personal mortgage loans.

His failed campaign for governor was lucrative as well, according to the indictment.