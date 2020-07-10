Former governor: Voters should have right to electronically sign petitions during COVID-19

The court acknowledged social distancing and stay-at-home restrictions “surely make it hard to round up signatures,” but wrote changes to social behaviors caused by the pandemic would contribute to the difficulty as well.

And the judges added this matter is “wholly” one of state law because the U.S. Constitution does not guarantee a right for voters to include initiatives on the ballot — Illinois law does.

“If we understand the governor’s orders, coupled with the signature requirements, as equivalent to a decision to skip all referenda for the 2020 election cycle, there is no federal problem,” the judges wrote in their opinion. “Illinois may decide for itself whether a pandemic is a good time to be soliciting signatures on the streets in order to add referenda to a ballot.”

A spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office wrote in an email that officials “are pleased with the ruling.” A spokesperson for the State Board of Elections declined to comment.

Former Gov. Pat Quinn, an attorney representing the committee, said in an interview Friday he and his clients were “disappointed.”