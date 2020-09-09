GOP investigators hope to get answers from Madigan

The special investigative committee will hold its first meeting Thursday in the Statehouse, but it is expected to be only an organizational meeting in which the six committee members will discuss the procedures they will use and a timetable for the investigation.

A spokesman for Madigan said in an email Wednesday that because it is only an organizational meeting, the speaker does not plan to attend. But it remains unclear whether he will attend future hearings or agree to testify in person.

The other Republicans on the panel include Rep. Tom Demmer, of Dixon, who will serve as the ranking member, and Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, of Elmhurst.

“Illinois is fed up with decades of corruption,” Mazzochi said. “That’s why I ran for office, and I want corruption exposed and ripped out of our state government.”

The investigative committee process is separate from the criminal investigation that is ongoing. It was prompted under the House’s own rules when three other Republican House members, led by Minority Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, filed a petition with the speaker’s office requesting the probe.