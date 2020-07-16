Governor hits the road to make census push

This year’s numbers have Illinois tied with Virginia for seventh among all states. The response portal will be open until Oct. 31 because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pritzker signed an executive order last year dedicating $29 million to the census outreach effort through the Illinois Department of Human Services.

The outreach is done through a “hub and spoke” model in which funding passes through IDHS to 31 intermediary organizations that lead outreach efforts in 12 regions of the state. Those organizations partner with other community groups to target outreach at a hyperlocal level.

“We're working with trusted messengers and grassroots community organizations to focus on personalized targeted outreach groups,” Pritzker said.

While the governor said the census had historically “not been an accessible tool,” leaving “too many people locked out and left behind,” he pointed out that there is no citizenship question on the census form and organizers are doing all they can to make communities that are fearful of such a question comfortable in filling out the form.