Hennepin Canal maintenance taking place; local officials would like to see more done

Sullivan gets some of his information on the status of the guard lock at Rock Falls from the Friends of the Hennepin Canal, a nonprofit whose mission is to maintain and develop recreational and educational opportunities and to assist in preservation of the historical features of the canal.

According to the Friends' website, a 100-year-old gate is holding back the Rock River, and if it were to break, many downstream communities would be flooded.

Gary Wagle, a member of the Friends board, said if the lock system at Rock Falls failed it would cause "all kinds of catastrophic things" and "probably lead to the loss of water in the canal."

He said the Friends identified the guard lock system as their top priority for canal repairs about two years ago, based on an assessment by the IDNR.

"We are awaiting the process of bringing about repairs to that and hopeful that it will be done in time to prevent that scenario," he continued. "If that were to occur, it's questionable if it could be repaired. Prevention is so much better than trying to reconstruct it."

Wagle ventured a "layman's guess" to say repairs to the guard lock system would cost $750,000.

"That would do a lot, but that's only a guess," he said.