Hennepin Canal maintenance taking place; local officials would like to see more done

The Hennepin Canal is not functional as a means of transporting goods, but it still needs regular maintenance and repair as a recreational environment.
If the guard lock system at Rock Falls doesn't receive attention, apparently the whole canal could be lost.
It was announced at a July Colona City Council meeting that the state had recently repaired a nearby washout on the canal. A new tube was put in place to replace the failed tube at Mitchell's levee, and earthen work was completed to restore the washed-out bank. The approximate cost was $10,000.
Can people interpret the recent work to mean that the state is committed to canal maintenance? According to site superintendent Tom Vandemore and his staff, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) site staff and department management will continue their commitment to canal maintenance.
There is concern about the canal from local officials. Colona Mayor Rich Holman has talked about wanting to show someone from the DNR the state of the canal at Colona.
Colona Alderman Debara Shady-Dahl has also been in touch with DNR officials about water quality on the canal. She's talked to people who say the problem is where the Green River and the canal intersect. Shady-Dahl said former Colona Public Works Director Chris Lenth talked to the state and they were putting in a chemical to get rid of vegetation, and it was going to take a year or so for it to reach Colona.
“A lot of (the lily pads) are gone, but in its place is the algae — something terrible,” she said. “You can't even throw in a fishing line without it getting caught on algae. We have to see what we can do as a community to work with DNR and get this problem solved.
"We want to have a good canal that's attractive to visit and fish or whatever you want to do there. It makes my heart sore just to see it now."
In Geneseo, guided golf cart tours along the canal sponsored by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce have been selling out and they are expanding from three dates to four this year. A portion of the proceeds goes towards canal maintenance.
Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber, identified preservation of the canal as one of three priorities for his organization, with the other two raising money for a downtown mural and helping to bring a train station to Geneseo. He said without funding for repairs at the guard lock system in Rock Falls there was a risk of losing the canal.
“The Geneseo Chamber is calling upon the state of Illinois to assist with these critical repairs,” Sulllivan said. He said without the repairs the canal was in danger of draining, leaving a murky and undesirable marsh behind.
“That's not good for Geneseo or our fellow communities along the canal,” he added. “To be on the brink of losing a popular tourist attraction that has gained popularity in recent years is a frightening prospect. Securing funding to save the canal will require a joint effort among several groups, legislators and communities along the canal.”
Sullivan gets some of his information on the status of the guard lock at Rock Falls from the Friends of the Hennepin Canal, a nonprofit whose mission is to maintain and develop recreational and educational opportunities and to assist in preservation of the historical features of the canal.
According to the Friends' website, a 100-year-old gate is holding back the Rock River, and if it were to break, many downstream communities would be flooded.
Gary Wagle, a member of the Friends board, said if the lock system at Rock Falls failed it would cause "all kinds of catastrophic things" and "probably lead to the loss of water in the canal."
He said the Friends identified the guard lock system as their top priority for canal repairs about two years ago, based on an assessment by the IDNR.
"We are awaiting the process of bringing about repairs to that and hopeful that it will be done in time to prevent that scenario," he continued. "If that were to occur, it's questionable if it could be repaired. Prevention is so much better than trying to reconstruct it."
Wagle ventured a "layman's guess" to say repairs to the guard lock system would cost $750,000.
"That would do a lot, but that's only a guess," he said.
According to the DNR, lock gates at Rock Falls work only partially to allow closing off water entering the beginning of the feeder canal from the Rock River. The state's information is that it "will work with the Capital Development Board on a project to investigate the damage and begin design for a repair project." The DNR did not offer a cost estimate for the work, saying the project cost is "to be determined."
Out of a total IDNR operating budget of $443 million and a D.N.R. capital budget of $825 million, the budget for the Hennepin Canal parkway is approximately $150,000.
There is no fixed budget for repairs on the Hennepin Canal parkway; those are made through the annual park budget with some additional funding provided if needed for emergencies. More money was made available during the last year for needed maintenance, equipment repairs and culvert tube extensions.
Canal repairs are done on a daily basis. Each day, staff patrol the canal to identify leaks, washouts, blockages and other water control issues, as well as downed trees and sinkholes in the trails.
According to Vandemore, current priorities are keeping the bike path open and cleared for visitor use, mowing and brush control, fixing leaks, managing hunting programs, keeping drainage ditches clean, removing beaver dams, cleaning the many siphons and restrictors to maintain water flow, removing hazardous trees and repairing locks.
In addition to the washout, a half-mile east of Route 84 there was a temporary fix on a washout three-quarters of a mile east of the Green River Road that was caused by Green River flooding over several years. Site staff fixed the area several times. IDNR engineering staff are in the process of having an architect and engineering firm design and come up with the best solution for repair. No specific start date has been set.
Back in Geneseo, Sullivan is advocating for a sense of urgency in restoring the canal.
“The Hennepin Canal is a fantastic natural resource in our area,” he said. “The time for us to act on preserving the future of the canal is now.”