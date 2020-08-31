IDPH voting guidance specifies social distancing, recommends masks

Poll workers are also barred from screening citizens for COVID-19.

Those who refuse to wear a face covering “should” be separated from those who are complying with the recommendation, the department added.

Voters can expect to see polling locations more spread out than in years past, with barriers separating them from workers, designated entrance- and exit-only doorways and signs on the ground indicating a six-foot separation between those waiting in line.

Some busy polling locations might also have assigned workers to instruct citizens to wait in their vehicles. Officials that are not expecting large in-person voter turnout might have curbside voting infrastructure.

At all locations, writing utensils and ballot covers will either be single-use or disinfected between voters. The health department is also instructing local election authorities to “consider not offering” stickers this year.

The number of those opting to vote in person this year is likely to be lower than average, as officials continue to encourage citizens to vote by mail.