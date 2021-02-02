Illinois DCFS reports 17% decline in child death cases

SPRINGFIELD – Child welfare officials in Illinois reported a 17% decline in the number of child death cases they investigated during the previous fiscal year, an indicator, they say, of progress in addressing previous shortcomings.

According to the latest annual report by the Department of Children and Family Services’ inspector general, the agency opened 102 child death investigations during the fiscal year that ended June 30, down from 123 the previous year.

“In short, my eyes are experienced, but fresh. And my eyes see progress,” Lester Bovia Jr., who was named interim Inspector General of the office in March, wrote in the report.

DCFS investigates the death of any child whose family had been in contact with the agency during the previous year. That includes deaths that result from accidents and illnesses as well as homicide and suicide.

Of the 102 deaths that occurred during the year, 41 were determined to be the result of natural causes, 30 were the result of accidents. Homicides accounted for 12 of the deaths. Five were caused by suicides and 14 were from undetermined causes.