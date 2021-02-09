Illinois statewide vaccination numbers continue to improve

SPRINGFIELD – Public health officials announced 58,189 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered statewide Monday, nearly double the one-day total from the same day a week ago.

Compared to the 32,559 does administered last Monday, the one-day total reflects a steadily improving vaccination picture statewide as Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration faces continued criticisms for the state’s rollout of the vaccine.

The state reported a single-day record of 74,965 vaccinations on Friday, while nearly 65,000 doses were administered over the weekend. Over 2.1 million doses have been distributed to Illinois with more than 1.4 million administered thus far. That means the state has administered about 66 percent of the vaccine doses it has received, with 2.4 percent of the state’s population having received both required doses.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for daily vaccinations stands at 55,455 per day, up nearly 10,000 additional daily doses when compared to one week ago.

As of Tuesday, Illinois ranked 34th out of all 50 states in percentage of the population to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the New York Times. The state had previously ranked as low as 47th, but has moved up in recent days as 9.1 percent of the state has received at least one dose.