Illinois surpasses 240,000 COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois surpassed another grim milestone Thursday as the total number of COVID-19 cases passed the 240,000 mark.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,360 new confirmed cases of the disease and 25 additional virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 240,003 known cases and 8,115 deaths. The recovery rate for those 42 days removed from a positive diagnosis is 95 percent, according to IDPH.

The most recent deaths were reported in 14 counties. Ages of the victims ranged from people in their 50s to their 90s.

Laboratories reported processing 40,795 tests over the 24-hour period, which made for a single-day test positivity rate of 3.3 percent. That helped lower the seven-day rolling average positivity rate by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.4 percent. IDPH noted, however, that it is still experiencing delays in processing data for its daily public reports due to the large volume of tests being conducted.