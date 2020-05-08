Illinois tops single-day COVID-19 test record with 20K

IDPH on Friday reported 2,887 new cases of COVID-19, making for a 14% positivity rate for the tests completed in the past 24 hours — the lowest recorded since March.

One of the contingencies for a region to move to the next phase of the state’s reopening plan is for it to have a positivity rate below 20% for 14 straight days.

The state also announced 130 more COVID-19-related deaths.

While Friday was the first time that four consecutive days have seen more than 100 deaths, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that does not necessarily indicate a trend.

“If you look at our averages per week, we definitely have hit a peak of deaths, maybe two weeks, maybe a week ago,” she said at the briefing. “So I don't think overall this is one of our heaviest weeks, even though there may have been a cluster of deaths that were reported that seem high four days in a row.”

There have been 73,760 total COVID-19 cases in the state that have resulted in 3,241 deaths.

Pope County, in far-southern Illinois, reported its first case of the disease on Friday. Only four of Illinois’ 102 counties have yet to report a case.