Judge denies GOP request to allow large political gatherings

“Plaintiffs ask that they be allowed to gather — without limitation — despite the advice of medical experts and the current rise in infections. The risks in doing so are too great,” she wrote. “The Court acknowledges that Plaintiffs’ interest in gathering as a political party is important, especially leading up to an election. But this interest does not outweigh the governor’s interest in protecting the health of Illinois’ residents during this unprecedented public health crisis.”

The judge also wrote that many political activities are still allowed, such as “phone banks, virtual strategy meetings, and, as of Friday, June 26, gatherings like fundraisers and meet-and-greet coffees that do not exceed 50 people.”

Moreover, allowing the GOP to hold mass gatherings would “open the floodgates to challenges from other groups that find in-person gatherings most effective,” she wrote, agreeing with one of the state’s arguments.

“An injunction that allows plaintiffs to gather in large groups so that they can engage in more effective speech is simply not in the public interest. Such relief would expand beyond any gatherings and negatively impact non-parties by increasing their risk of exposure. Thus, the harms tilt significantly in the governor’s favor as he seeks to prevent the spread of this virulent virus,” she concluded.