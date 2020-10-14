Judge weighing dismissal of COVID-19 lawsuits

Kinkead argued that it was “legally irrelevant” whether or not there have been a large number of cases or deaths in a particular county because the statute requires only the existence of widespread exposure and a risk of substantial future harm.

And even if the plaintiffs could get past that hurdle, Kinkead argued, the cases should still be dismissed because the plaintiffs had not provided evidence that there is no public health emergency in their county.

He pointed specifically to Bailey’s hometown in Clay County, which last week was put on a list of counties at the warning level for a surge in COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were 51 new confirmed cases of the disease in the county over a seven-day period and the average test positivity rate during that time stood at 14.8%.

DeVore, however, argued that the lawsuits should be allowed to proceed because that’s the only way the plaintiffs can conduct depositions and gather the evidence necessary to prove their case. He said it wasn’t necessary for the plaintiffs to demonstrate all the evidence needed to win their case in their initial pleadings.

As the hearing ended, Judge Raylene D. Grischow said she intends to rule within the next two or three weeks. She gave attorneys on both sides until Oct. 23 to submit proposed orders. She said she would use one of the proposals as the basis for the final order.

