Lawmakers return next week to vote on bill providing $694 million in nuclear subsidies, closing coal plants

SPRINGFIELD – The latest draft of an energy regulatory overhaul bill that has been in negotiations for months was unveiled late Thursday ahead of lawmakers’ planned return to the Capitol to vote on it next week.

While the bill as it stands provides $694 million in subsidies to nuclear energy giant Exelon and requires that coal-fired power plants in the state must close by 2035 and natural gas plants must close by 2045, working groups of lawmakers, stakeholders and the governor’s office continued to meet Friday to negotiate the omnibus bill.

The governor’s office distributed an outline of the bill, along with a draft of an 866-page amendment, to members of the working group late Thursday.

One of the major points of negotiation at this point is what to do with municipal coal-fired power plants.

The Prairie State Energy Campus, located in Marissa, Illinois, is a 1,600-megawatt coal-fired power plant that provides power to several municipal utilities in Illinois and other states. It is largely financed through municipal bonds from those communities, including Naperville, Batavia, Winnetka and others. In all, the facility cost about $5 billion and the bonds are due to be paid back through at least 2035.