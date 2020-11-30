Lawmakers seek additional hearings into LaSalle Veterans’ Home outbreak

When Chapa LaVia was asked about the staff attending a Halloween party during last week’s hearing, she said that could not be substantiated and the information was based on “word of mouth.”

During last week’s hearing, IDVA Chief of Staff Anthony Kolbeck revealed that five employees at LaSalle continued to work at the home after being notified they tested positive, although they worked with residents who also already had tested positive.

Members of the House committee, including Frese and Swanson, initially requested a hearing into the COVID-19 outbreak at LaSalle on Nov. 10, through a letter sent to Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, who chairs the committee.

According to Frese, members of the House committee should have been allowed to participate in the Senate committee’s hearing last week but were not invited.

“We ask, at the very least, that we be part of the Senate hearing that may be coming up to follow up the one that was held last Monday,” Frese said.

While the Senate has approved procedures for conducting virtual hearings, the House has not. This means any House committee meeting must take place in-person at the Capitol, which the General Assembly has avoided due to the ongoing pandemic.

Welter, whose district includes the LaSalle Veterans Home, said members of the House committee need a hearing “to find out what protocols were missed, what were dropped, and if there was additional help that they asked from the state that may not have been received.”

