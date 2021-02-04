Lawsuits over Illinois indoor dining ban proceed as all regions reopen

DeVore argues the lawsuits are no longer necessary, citing statements from health department officials from four of the eight health departments that they never enforced the executive orders because they lacked the authority to do so.

According to DeVore, this claim by the health departments should make clear to restaurants across the state that health departments did not possess the authority to shutter businesses based on the governor’s executive order.

Health department officials in Clinton, Bond, Washington and Randolph counties, which are within Region 4, claimed in a court filing that the lawsuit against them should be dismissed because the health departments didn’t take any action to enforce the ban and therefore did not cause an injury to the restaurants.

They also argue that the health departments did not have authority in the first place to enforce the bans because the executive orders do not identify the IDPH Act as the statute authorizing enforcement. The governor’s executive order on Nov. 28 lists the state Emergency Management Agency Act as the only statute authorizing enforcement.

Notably, the health departments’ court filing does not address the argument that the Emergency Management Agency Act authorizes local health departments to enforce the governor’s executive orders.