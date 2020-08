ALEDO — Mercer County Coroner Greg Larson has released the name of a girl killed Tuesday in a Mercer County accident.

Eliana Kimmerle, 6, of East Peoria, Ill., was pronounced dead at the scene by Chief Deputy Coroner Linda Sarabasa.

The child died in a vehicle accident on private property in rural Alexis, according to a release from the sheriff's office. No further details were given.