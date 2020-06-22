No further changes to ballot access for third-party candidates, federal court rules

Candidates have campaigned for weeks to collect signatures by July 20. They might not make the threshold if required to gather a larger number sooner given the “current restrictions on public gatherings and voters’ reasonable apprehension about close contact” in the wake of COVID-19, according to the court’s ruling.

The board did not “explain what, if any, changes it would make to the statutory petition requirements to ensure that independent candidates are not excluded from the ballot,” the judges added. “Nor does it acknowledge the serious safety concerns and substantial limitations on public gatherings that animated the parties’ initial agreement and persist despite some loosening of restrictions in recent weeks.”

Attorneys for the Libertarian and Green parties argued in a court document Friday that the elections board’s aim was “nothing less than to prohibit minor party and independent candidates from appearing on the ballot, by agreeing to grant them relief from Illinois’ petitioning requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then to rescind that agreement on the eve of the statutory filing deadline (June 22).”

The appeals court also ordered the State Board of Elections and the Libertarian and Green Parties of Illinois to explain whether the case needs to proceed by July 6.

