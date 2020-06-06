Noted Illinoisans recommend books about their state

Additional Reading

“Bloody Williamson,” by Paul Angle, 1969

“Boss: Richard J. Daley of Illinois,” by Mike Royko, 1971

“The Jungle,” by Upton Sinclair, 1906

“Illinois: A History of the Prairie State,” by Robert Howard, 1972

“The Illinois State Archives: 100 Most Valuable Documents” online exhibit. https://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/archives/online_exhibits/100_documents/home.html

ROGER BILES

Emeritus professor of history at Illinois State University, author of “Illinois: A History of the Land and Its People”

“Twenty Years at Hull-House,” by Jane Addams, 1910

“Nature's Metropolis: Chicago and the Great West,” by William Cronon, 1991

“The Social Order of a Frontier Community,” by Don Harrison Doyle, 1983

“The Promised Land: The Great Black Migration and How It Changed America,” by Nicholas Lemann, 1991

“Illinois: A History of the Land and Its People,” by Roger Biles, 2005

FRANK CICERO JR.