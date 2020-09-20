Nurse strike ends in Illinois

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a weeklong strike, nurses returned to work Saturday morning at the University of Illinois Hospital without a new labor contract, but union leaders said they’re “confident” the sides are close to a deal.

About 800 members of the Illinois Nurses Association walked off the job from the Near West Side hospital last weekend and had planned to strike for seven days.

Hospital and union officials both said negotiations gained traction during the week. Talks are scheduled to resume Monday.

“We have made progress on a number of important fronts, from wages and staffing to essential safety issues like improved [personal protective equipment],” union president Doris Carroll said in a statement.

Hospital administrators said they were “disappointed” a deal hasn’t been struck, but issued a similarly optimistic statement suggesting the sides have “nearly reached agreement on these important issues.”

The union said the hospital has agreed to hire more than 200 nurses, with hospital officials saying “this staffing investment will be a win for nurses, a win for the hospital and most importantly, a win for our patients and our community.”