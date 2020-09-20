Nurse strike ends in Illinois

After a weeklong strike, nurses returned to work Saturday morning at the University of Illinois Hospital without a new labor contract, but union leaders said they’re “confident” the sides are close to a deal.
About 800 members of the Illinois Nurses Association walked off the job from the Near West Side hospital last weekend and had planned to strike for seven days.
Hospital and union officials both said negotiations gained traction during the week. Talks are scheduled to resume Monday.
“We have made progress on a number of important fronts, from wages and staffing to essential safety issues like improved [personal protective equipment],” union president Doris Carroll said in a statement.
Hospital administrators said they were “disappointed” a deal hasn’t been struck, but issued a similarly optimistic statement suggesting the sides have “nearly reached agreement on these important issues.”
The union said the hospital has agreed to hire more than 200 nurses, with hospital officials saying “this staffing investment will be a win for nurses, a win for the hospital and most importantly, a win for our patients and our community.”
The union also said the hospital has offered small wage increases over a potential four-year pact. Hospital officials said their offer would keep University of Illinois nurses “in the top 10% for pay compared to their peers in Chicago, Illinois and throughout the U.S.”
Not yet returning to work are about 3,700 other University of Illinois Hospital support staff represented by Service Employees International Union Local 73, who are calling for better pay and COVID-19 protections. They joined the nurses in picket lines Monday, but their work stoppage is indefinite.
On Saturday, as SEIU members rallied outside the hospital, administrators claimed the union “has shown limited willingness to compromise on issues of compensation.”
