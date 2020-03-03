Police: 3 die in plane crash on I-55 in central Illinois
Police: 3 die in plane crash on I-55 in central Illinois

Lincoln firefighters respond to the crash of a small airplane in the southbound lane of I-55 over Illinois 121 in Lincoln Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. Officials say three people were killed in the crash.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

LINCOLN, Ill. — Three people were killed Tuesday morning when their small plane crashed just outside Lincoln.

Their names will not be released until their families are notified, Illinois State Police said.

The plane crashed on southbound lanes of Interstate 55 where the interstate crosses state routes 10 and 121. The crash happened at 8:49 a.m.

There was no immediate word where the flight originated or was headed. The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

The interchange, on the city's western outskirts, is flanked on the west by cornfields and timber, and on the east by several restaurants and hotels. Witnesses at those businesses reported hearing a "boom" and then seeing black smoke.

Police earlier said the plane burst into flames when it crashed. A large tent is erected over the wreckage.

Traffic on Interstate 55 southbound is being rerouted and delays should be expected.

