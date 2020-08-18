Pritzker extends emergency housing relief application period

SPRINGFIELD — Illinoisans suffering economic decline due to COVID now have an extra week to apply for emergency rental assistance.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that the Illinois Housing Development Authority, or IHDA, extended the deadline for Illinois renters to apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program until noon Friday, Aug. 28.

According to a news release from the IHDA, the deadline was extended due to powerful storms that battered residents in northern Illinois last week.

“With over 750,000 Illinoisans losing power as a result of the strong derecho that swept across northern Illinois a week ago, it’s important we provide additional time to file and complete application for assistance,” IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said in the news release. “I am pleased to extend the deadline as there were many renters and landlords without power for nearly a week, which negatively impacted their ability to apply to the Emergency Rental Assistance program.”

For an application to be considered complete, landlords must also submit documents on behalf of the renter, which are due Aug. 30.