Pritzker ‘not afraid’ to move backwards if COVID-19 cases surge

Pritzker said the stability has helped move the state toward Phase 4 of reopening Friday, but Illinoisans will need to continue to wash their hands, remain six feet apart from others in public and wear face coverings if they want to keep the numbers low.

In Phase 4, restaurants can open for indoor dining with restrictions, movie theaters can reopen and gatherings of up to 50 are allowed. The state also announced that casinos and video gaming will reopen on Wednesday, July 1, as well.

If COVID-19 numbers do increase, a reversion to previous phases is possible, however.

“I'm not afraid to protect the people of Illinois by moving a region back to an earlier phase if we see a surge,” he said. “Ours will not be one of the states that takes no action in response to a return to the peak.”

Hospitalization metrics remained on a downtrend in Illinois as well, in contrast, Pritzker said, to states like Texas.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, there were 1,626 total hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients, 399 of which were intensive care unit beds. Both were slightly up from the day before, but represented the second-lowest numbers since the state began reporting the metrics daily on April 12. There were 216 ventilators in use, the lowest amount in the same span.