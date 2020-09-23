Pritzker: Positivity rate still too high in Illinois; Statewide rate level at 3.5%; COVID-19 deaths surpass 8,500

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD – While Illinois’ rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate remains lower than surrounding states, Gov. JB Pritzker said once again Wednesday it is still too high to resume a level of normalcy beyond mitigation efforts currently in place.

The rolling seven-day average positivity rate in the state remained at 3.5% Wednesday for the fifth straight day, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, which reported another 1,848 new cases of the virus among 46,391 test results reported over the previous 24 hours.

“I would love it if we could get below 2%, that would be terrific,” Pritzker said. “We're not anywhere near that right now. And what has happened is that Illinois, even though we've got the best positivity rate among all of our neighboring states, it's still a concerning positivity rate.”

The governor once again said unequivocally he is listening to medical experts when it comes to allowing fall sports with a high risk of transmission. The expert recommendations are to not allow contact sports such as wrestling and football at this time. Sports such as football and volleyball have been tentatively rescheduled for the spring.

As for schooling, the state has let local school districts decide the best method for engaging students.