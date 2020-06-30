Pritzker signs bill paving way for Chicago casino

“Working with the General Assembly and Mayor Lightfoot, we accomplished what eluded so many others, and now this momentous legislation tackles key priorities for the State of Illinois – helping to ensure that Chicago can pay for first responders’ pensions and alleviate the burden on property taxpayers, along with investing in universities and hospitals throughout the state,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Thousands of Illinoisans will be working on these projects, earning a good living that will support their families as we do the important work of rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure and investing in the future.”

Rep. Robert Rita, D-Blue Island, one of the principal negotiators of the bill, called the bill signing “a day many years and many long hours in the making,” adding that it would provide a boost to both the city’s and state’s economies.

Sen. Bill Cunningham, a Chicago Democrat and a lead sponsor of the bill, said it would provide “a measure of financial stability to Chicago’s public safety pensions” while at the same time providing relief to Chicago property tax payers.