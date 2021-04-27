Pritzker signs health reform bill

A statement from the House Republican caucus issued Tuesday criticized Pritzker for “signing a bill that will cost billions of dollars of fantasy money we just don't have.”

When asked about the costs of the health care reform bill Tuesday, Pritzker described the bill as “reasonable” and accused Republican opponents of “exaggerating” the actual cost.

A majority of the act’s provisions are subject to state appropriation, meaning the General Assembly will need to vote in the future to allocate the funding needed for each measure, despite the law being effective immediately upon Pritzker’s signature Tuesday.

“We're going to work very hard to try to implement the provisions of this law,” Pritzker said. “It will take us some time and effort. I'll be working together with the legislators to make sure that that happens.”

One Republican Senator, John Curran of Downers Grove, attended the Tuesday news conference with members of the Black Caucus, the health care community and the governor. He said he was proud to have supported the measure in the Senate.