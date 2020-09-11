Pritzker talks mitigations’ effect on mental health

SPRINGFIELD — The state reported another 2,145 cases of COVID-19 on Friday as 56,661 tests were completed over the previous 24 hours, increasing the seven-day average positivity rate to 3.9%.
There were 30 counties at a warning level for COVID-19 spread as of Friday, according to Illinois Department of Public Health.. In the Quad-Cities region Stark County is still at a warning level, but Rock Island and Henry counties had lower levels
Gov. JB Pritzker, at an unrelated news conference Friday, took questions on mitigation efforts and their potential impact on mental health, drug overdoses and suicide.
“There's a mental health component to that as well. Not to mention that we've also stepped up our efforts in providing social services, human services to people,” Pritzker said of the state’s mitigation efforts at the Chicago news conference.
On Thursday, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news conference there was “no conclusive data” that suicide rates have increased due to COVID-19, but she noted, “issues such as job loss, financial strain and social isolation are all risk factors for suicide.”
She urged anyone in an emergency situation regarding suicide to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
“We're looking at every aspect of how this is affecting our families and trying to deal with those,” Pritzker said Friday. “There are people who might say ‘well why don't you just lift the mitigations because that will lift some mental health challenges that people are having’ – again, you’re trying to balance here the health care that has been so damaged by this pandemic, and clearly the consequences from people not being able to do what they normally do in their lives.”
The governor once again blamed a lack of a national strategy for making it difficult for states to mitigate spread.
He said Iowa, which had a positivity rate near 14%, and Missouri, with a rate near 12%, are among neighboring states with much higher positivity rates.
“They're on our border and people are crossing that border all the time, both ways, and I'm not telling people that they shouldn't do that, I'm just saying that has an impact on what we do as a state. But if you had a federal focus on a strategy for all of the states, you wouldn't have this problem of relatively lower positivity rate in the state of Illinois and then having to deal with all the much higher positivity rates in all the surrounding states.”
While a vaccine could “change the trajectory,” according to the governor, he said the economy will be unable to recover without a national strategy.
“In some counties, local law enforcement and states’ attorneys are not enforcing important mitigation measures like social distancing and the wearing of face coverings,” IDPH said in a news release. “Additionally, some people refuse to participate in contact tracing and are not providing information on close contacts or answering the phone.”
