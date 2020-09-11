Pritzker talks mitigations’ effect on mental health

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The state reported another 2,145 cases of COVID-19 on Friday as 56,661 tests were completed over the previous 24 hours, increasing the seven-day average positivity rate to 3.9%.

There were 30 counties at a warning level for COVID-19 spread as of Friday, according to Illinois Department of Public Health.. In the Quad-Cities region Stark County is still at a warning level, but Rock Island and Henry counties had lower levels

Gov. JB Pritzker, at an unrelated news conference Friday, took questions on mitigation efforts and their potential impact on mental health, drug overdoses and suicide.

“There's a mental health component to that as well. Not to mention that we've also stepped up our efforts in providing social services, human services to people,” Pritzker said of the state’s mitigation efforts at the Chicago news conference.

On Thursday, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news conference there was “no conclusive data” that suicide rates have increased due to COVID-19, but she noted, “issues such as job loss, financial strain and social isolation are all risk factors for suicide.”

She urged anyone in an emergency situation regarding suicide to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.