Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19, receives anti-viral treatment

Jonathan Annicks was 18 when a gunman shot him outside his Chicago home, leaving him paralyzed and in a wheelchair. His shooter was never caught. The Associated Press first reported on his story a few months after the 2016 incident. Since then he's gone to college and become a mentor for others with spinal cord injuries. While he's shown the world a brave face and “can do” spirit, the years since the shooting have had ups and downs. It's a reminder that overcoming tragedy can be messy. But, as he has from the start, he’s leaned on his family to help get him through. He dreams of a life with even more independence and a family of his own.