Pritzker tours flood preparations as East St. Louis gears up for contact tracing

In addition, Patton-Whiteside said she has had to battle a number of false perceptions in the community that have deterred many people from even being tested for the disease, such as the fear that the test will hurt or that police who are present might be looking for people with outstanding warrants.

“The test does not hurt. It’s just a swab in the nose,” she said. “The police, they’re here for you to help with crowd control. Nobody is trying to run anybody’s license plates and look anybody up.”

Pritzker said the state was tracing about 30% of those who have been in contact with people who’ve tested positive, but the goal is to reach more than 60%.

Pritzker also took time to talk about flooding.

About 60 Illinois National Guard soldiers have been deployed to Meredosia, about 60 miles west of Springfield, to assist local emergency management officials in stacking an estimated 150,000 sandbags to shore up a levee that protects the town of about 980 residents.

Morgan and Pike counties were under flood warnings Wednesday as the river there reached a height of 25.3 feet, which is more than 8 feet above flood stage.

“National Weather Service projections had indicated massive potential flooding in the area,” Pritzker said during his daily briefing, this time from the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Community Center in East St. Louis. “This work has likely saved many lives and prevented hardship for hundreds more.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0