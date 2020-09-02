Pritzker warns of virus spread during holiday weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker and other public health officials warned Wednesday of the danger of spreading COVID-19 during social gatherings as families and friends make plans for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

“I am very concerned, as I was in the Fourth of July weekend, that people will be gathering as they often do (at) picnics, backyard barbecues, at gatherings,” he said. “And we know that much of the spread that’s occurring in Illinois is happening in these settings.”

Pritzker was joined at a news conference in Chicago by Dr. Amaal Tokars, assistant director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, who said that even small gatherings will have to be different this year. He urged people to limit the size of gatherings, wear facial coverings even around close friends and family, and maintain social distances.

“So help us help one another, and let us make sure that when we are in social gatherings that are not too large, especially if they are small gatherings indoors, that we are also remembering to infuse these principles of hand-washing, masking up and social distancing,” she said.