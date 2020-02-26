Program will send veterans on Illinois' first all-women trip

CHICAGO — A program that honors women veterans and their service wants to send those in Illinois to Washington, D.C., where they will tour war monuments for a day and be celebrated for their service upon their return home.

Operation HerStory is seeking 100 women that served during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and periods in between 1940 to 1975 to participate in the Honor Flight. The program has partnered with organizations, including Honor Flight Chicago, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing veterans with honor and closure.

It will be the first all female Honor Flight in the state, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The trip was announced at the Pritzker Military Museum and Library on Tuesday.

John Ptak, president of Honor Flight Chicago, said that while the nonprofit has brought more than 8,700 veterans to Washington D.C., fewer than 200 of the participants have been women.

"As a proud father to two daughters, it's important that they understand that they should take a back seat to no one," said Ptak "Operation HerStory is really dear to my heart in teaching them that lesson, that their contributions — just like those women who proudly have served our country — should be recognized, to the same extent that anyone else who wears that uniform should be."