Republicans outline charge against Madigan, seek witnesses and documents

“So the charge is based on criminal activity, criminal activity that has not been charged,” Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, said about the charge being considered by the committee.

But Ron Safer, an attorney and former federal prosecutors who is working with the House Republicans, said the deferred prosecution agreement contains evidence that is stronger than a criminal charge.

“The deferred prosecution agreement contains actual evidence, actual admissions by Commonwealth Edison, agreed to by the United States of America,” he said. “That is quite different and more substantial than a mere charge.”

Safer also noted that the committee’s job is not to determine whether Madigan committed a crime, but rather whether he engaged in conduct unbecoming to a legislator of which constitutes a breach of public trust.

Committee Chairman Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, noted the same thing in his opening remarks.

“This is a political process, not a legal proceeding. We are not a court of law,” he said. “As such, this committee is not bound by traditional rules of evidence. However, we are bound to adhere to the rules of decorum.”