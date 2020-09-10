Republicans outline charge against Madigan, seek witnesses and documents

SPRINGFIELD – Republicans in the Illinois House on Thursday unveiled a single charge they hope to bring against Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, accusing him of “conduct unbecoming to a legislator or which constitutes a breach of public trust.”
House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, introduced that charge during the first day of hearings of a Special investigative Committee that is looking into Madigan’s role in a bribery and extortion scheme involving utility giant Commonwealth Edison.
Madigan so far has not been charged with any crime and he has strenuously denied engaging in any wrongdoing, a fact that Democrats on the six-member panel pointed out repeatedly.
Madigan was implicated in the scheme when officials at ComEd entered a deferred prosecution agreement in July with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District in Chicago. In that agreement, the company admitted that over a period of years, it awarded lobbying jobs and contracts to close associates of Madigan in an effort to win his favor for legislation that benefited the company.
U.S. Attorney John Lausch has said there is an ongoing investigation into the matter and his office has issued a subpoena to Madigan’s office for documents and records of communication related to efforts to secure jobs at ComEd or its parent company Exelon for several named individuals.
“So the charge is based on criminal activity, criminal activity that has not been charged,” Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, said about the charge being considered by the committee.
But Ron Safer, an attorney and former federal prosecutors who is working with the House Republicans, said the deferred prosecution agreement contains evidence that is stronger than a criminal charge.
“The deferred prosecution agreement contains actual evidence, actual admissions by Commonwealth Edison, agreed to by the United States of America,” he said. “That is quite different and more substantial than a mere charge.”
Safer also noted that the committee’s job is not to determine whether Madigan committed a crime, but rather whether he engaged in conduct unbecoming to a legislator of which constitutes a breach of public trust.
Committee Chairman Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, noted the same thing in his opening remarks.
“This is a political process, not a legal proceeding. We are not a court of law,” he said. “As such, this committee is not bound by traditional rules of evidence. However, we are bound to adhere to the rules of decorum.”
In addition to the formal charge, Republicans also said they are seeking “voluntary” witnesses to testify and produce documents. Those include Madigan himself and several people mentioned in the U.S. Attorney’s subpoena.
Among those are Michael McClain, a ComEd lobbyist who has been a close confident of Madigan, as well as Fidel Marquez, a former high-ranking ComEd official who was charged last week with conspiracy to commit bribery, and former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore.
Partisan tensions arose early over the insistence of Welch that the committee contact Lausch to ensure no interference with the criminal investigation. Republicans feared Welch was suspending the process while awaiting an answer from Lausch.
Welch took offense at the suggestion, but ultimately recessed the committee without setting the next hearing date, saying he would do so after contact from Lausch. Durkin noted he has informed Lausch about his plans. A Lausch spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.
Committee members referred to use of the process only once before, in 2012 when the House expelled Chicago Democratic Rep. Derrick Smith for which he later was sentenced to five months in prison. But a similar process was used in 1905 to oust Rep. Frank Comerford, also a Chicago Democrat, for accusing his colleagues of corruption without evidence.
Following the December 2008 arrest of Blagojevich on political corruption charges, a House committee, co-chaired by Durkin, convened a similar process that led to the Democrat's impeachment and removal from office a month later.
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!